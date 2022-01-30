DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A four-car collision on the southbound 110 Freeway has closed all lanes indefinitely on Sunday evening.
Firefighters were working to extricate two trapped patients from one of the vehicles. All four parties involved in the crash were being evaluated for medical needs.
The crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m.
Two lanes were opened to traffic at around 8:20 p.m., while cleanup crews attempted to clear the road of the vehicles and debris from the incident.
The remaining lanes were reopened, and the SigAlert in place was canceled at 9:00 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.