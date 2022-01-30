LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNS) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Koreatown.
Muriel Vallejos-Flores was last seen about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Harvard Boulevard, near Olympic Boulevard.
Vallejos-Flores, who is developmentally disabled with epilepsy, lives in Koreatown, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Vallejos-Flores also struggles with depression and requires someone nearby due to her active seizures and takes seizure medications. She primarily communicates in Spanish.
Vallejos-Flores was described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Latino woman weighing 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie.
Anyone with any information regarding Vallejos-Flores’ whereabouts is
urged to call the Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center at 800-546-3976 or the
Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Station at 213-382-9102.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)