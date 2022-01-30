LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking public assistance in locating a missing octogenarian from the Los Angeles area.
READ MORE: NFC Championship: Rams Vs. 49ers LIVE
Kann Ross, 84-years-old, was reported missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen at 9 a.m. on 126th Street in Los Angeles.
He is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.READ MORE: Developmentally Disabled Woman, 46, With Epilepsy Goes Missing in Koreatown
Ross is Cambodian, and suffers from dementia.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black beanie, and was in a wheelchair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons unit at (323) 890-5500.MORE NEWS: One Dead After Vehicle Rolls Down Hillside In Sunland Area
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)