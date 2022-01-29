These are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
Firefighters put out a blaze on the top floor of a two-story condo unit Friday in Glassell Park. It happened around 2 pm on West Avenue 41. Nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Federal Reserve says it is planning to raise interest rates in March in an effort to combat high inflation. It’s pandemic-era low rate policies have fueled hiring and economic growth but have also led to higher price levels.
A new study shows Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot protects against the Omicron variant for about six months but then antibody protection significantly lowers after that. Moderna is now looking into a new vaccine to specifically target Omicron.