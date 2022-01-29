LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Artesia man.
Joseph Anthony Senegal, 34-years-old, suffers from depression and bipolar disorder. His family is extremely concerned for his well-being.
Senegal is Black, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, and weighs about 175 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.
He was last seen on Friday, just before noon, on Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, and was wearing a tan shirt that had a floral design, black jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)