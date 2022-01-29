LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities on Saturday said they were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a severe hit-and-run traffic collision.
According to detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, at around 8:15 p.m. Friday, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on 25th Street collided with a juvenile pedestrian who was crossing the street in the 1800 block of West 25th Street.
The driver failed to stop and render aid after striking the juvenile, fleeing westbound on 25th. Prior to the collision, it appeared that the suspect was chasing an individual on a pocket bike around the area.
First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transferred the victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle is possible a four door sedan.
On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective Daniel Ramirez or Detective Flanery at (323) 421-2500, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.