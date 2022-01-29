LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person died Saturday after being ejected from a party bus after a collision in downtown Los Angeles.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:55 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Los Angeles Street, the site of the collision, the CHP confirmed.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were other injuries.
The CHP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.