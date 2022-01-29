INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles is set to host not only the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but in just two weeks, they will also play host once again for sport’s biggest event – The Super Bowl.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected to flood the area over coming weeks, and businesses in the surrounding area are more than excited. Not just for the paydays, but for the return of the crowds they haven’t seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some businesses are expecting to more than double, and even triple, their normal weekend outputs thanks to the sudden influx of people flooding the Inglewood area.

70,000 fans are set to storm the area surrounding SoFi Stadium on Sunday, many of which are descending from Northern California, in plans of overwhelming Rams fans in their own arena, and businesses have scheduled nearly every staff member in preparation.

Restaurants and shops have put up Rams banners and flags, to show their support of the hometown team, also hoping to attract attendees who are looking for something to do before or after the game.

Some of the partying began on Saturday evening, but they’re expecting the full force of football fans beginning Sunday morning.

The Wood Barbecue and Sports Lounge is one of many businesses in full preparation mode, as detailed by Justin Strackman, the restaurant’s pitmaster, “it’s hard to quantify,” he said, “we’re just wrapping up all of our numbers on meat, sides, everything in general.”

Since their meats take so long to smoke, their preparations take on an entirely different level of planning; but Strackman’s main goal for the big event? “Don’t burn something.”

Liza Ruiz, The Wood’s manager, said the most exciting part of the Rams making it this far is the potential payday that faces her staff, “We are very fortunate. … Yes, they’re very excited, because they want to make some money.”

Martin’s Cocina Y Cantina is another restaurant looking forward to a large crowd, expecting to double their normal Sunday food sales. Esaul Martin, owner of the establishment is expected for an all-day event,”We’ll start getting a big crowd at about 10, 11 a.m.,” he said. With game-time set for 3:30 p.m., that’s a nearly five hour window before the showdown even begins.

“Even though they’re not at the stadium, they just want to be part of it, to be in the city – somewhere that’s live,” Martin continued, “We’re only a mile away from SoFi.”

He’s taken the punches of the pandemic for the last two years, and with the establishment of the new arena in town, he’s grateful for the crowds that have followed. On top of that, he’s excited for an extra boost in business. “Anything counts at this point,” he said.

While the NFC Championship will bring the surrounding area a much needed boost in business, the biggest money is expected in two week’s time when the Super Bowl comes to town, with Angelenos hoping that they’ll be represented at their home arena by the hometown team.

A 2021 report from Micronomics Economic Research in 2021 predicted that the days surrounding Super Bowl LVI could bring nearly $500 million in revenue to the City of Los Angeles, with $2 million of that expected in Inglewood tax revenue alone.