LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Metrolink Board of Directors has approved a plan to provide free rides on Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day, which also marks the birthday of Rosa Parks.
The day honors the civil rights activist for resisting bus segregation and refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala. public bus to a white passenger.READ MORE: One Dead In Downtown LA Party Bus Crash
“At Metrolink, equity means fostering inclusive, fair and just opportunities for those we serve,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian. “Along with free rides on Transit Equity Day, we are committed to providing safe and affordable transportation every day.”READ MORE: As 49er Fans Descend Upon The Southland, Rams Fans Prep For NFC Championship
On Transit Equity Day, Metrolink will allow riders to board any train without a ticket. Its train system has 538 miles of track, providing access to 62 stations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Discover Human Remains After Putting Out RV Fire In Wilmington
While the free transit is only planned for that one day, Metrolink has everyday reduced fare options available for students, children, people with disabilities, seniors and active military personnel, which can be found here.