LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Saturday afternoon has prompted an investigation from Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives.
Officers were dispatched to the area near Long Beach Boulevard and East 14th Street just after 2 p.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a shooting.
As authorities investigated the fatal shooting, the area was said to be indefinitely closed off to the public.
There were no further details available on suspect, motive or the victim’s identity.
