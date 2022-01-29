HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were responding to the scene of a structure fire in the Hollywood Hills.
According to authorities, the initial call came in at around 8:16 p.m. and flames could be seen coming from a one-story home and vegetation in the 3400 block of N. Oak Glen Drive.
Sparks from the house fire appear to have ignited nearby cypress trees that lined the property. Fire crews made quick work of the vegetation and moved to the house where white smoke was billowing out of the home’s attic.
In all, 67 firefighters were deployed to the scene and it took crews just 30 minutes to access, offensively confine and fully extinguish the blaze.
So far, there have been no reports of any injury. It is unclear how the fire started.
