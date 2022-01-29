ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers reported the discovery of a body on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim on Saturday evening.
They were dispatched to the scene on the westbound 91 Freeway at the Brookhurst Street bridge at 6:49 p.m.
There were no details provided in their initial incident report, including no information on how the body came to be on the bridge.
No information on the victim is available, though they did detail that there were no visible signs of trauma.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)