SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Manager Aleen Feris typically has more than 30 vendors at her farmers’ market but with the wind wreaking havoc she had to scale back.

“Today with the wind, most of the crafters I sent home because the wind is just too volatile,” she said. “So, we’re down to about eight people today.”

The Santa Ana winds have affected many residents across the Southland knocking down trees, cutting off power and forcing some outdoor businesses like Feris’ to cut back. Despite the strong winds, Maggie Bueno still came out to support her local businesses.

“I like to purchase fruit and vegetables that are local,” she said. “It’s a lot of work for them to bring it to the farmers’ market.”

In Sylmar, a pair of trees came crashing down at Armando Aparicio’s doorstep. Luckily, he and his family left after the first one fell.

“I had just gotten out of the shower,” he said. “I heard a thump. Immediately put on some clothes [and] ran to the wind. I saw the tree on the street. Luckily, it was not on top of a house.

When the winds came last weekend he took a video of a tree, close to 100-feet tall, leaning. In recent years neighbors have repeatedly complained to the city with their concerns.

“It’s ugly,” a neighbor said. “I feel really bad for my neighbor.”

According to Los Angeles Public Works, while the downed trees were on private land, the city will clean up any debris blocking the roadway.

Across the valley, strong overnight Santa Ana winds have also resulted in power outages causing some traffic lights to go out.