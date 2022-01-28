CORONA (CBSLA) – A portion of the westbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed for a full 56 hours this weekend as part of an ongoing construction project.
The westbound lanes between McKinley and Main streets will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.
The closure was initially scheduled for last weekend, but had to be postponed due to the gusty and dangerous Santa Ana winds which hit the Southland.
The closure is part of the $270 million express lanes connector project to link the express lanes between the 15 and 91 freeways.
The connector is expected to be complete by 2023.
The weekend closure will specifically be so that crews can install support structures over the 91 Freeway.
Drivers are advised to use the 60 Freeway as a detour.
RIVCO: Courtesy Post RCTC: All WB 91 lanes closed between McKinley St. and Main St. Jan 28 at 9pm to Jan 31 at 5am. @TheRCTC pic.twitter.com/jLYYSlfxY5
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 26, 2022