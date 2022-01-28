CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Valley Glen neighborhood early Friday morning.

The standoff with the man who barricaded himself inside an SUV began sometime before 3 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven in the area of Victory Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue.

At some point, LAPD officers shot tear gas into his vehicle. A little after 4:30 a.m., officers could be seen breaking out the rear windshield. The standoff came to an end a little before 5 a.m. when the man was taken into custody. He was not identified.

The circumstances that prompted the situation were unclear.