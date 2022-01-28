RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man who police say hit a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van faces charges of DUI and hit-and-run.
Miguel Gamboa Fragoza, 27, was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, both felony charges, after an early morning crash Friday with a Riverside County sheriff's prisoner transport van.
The crash happened at 14th and Lime streets in downtown Riverside, as the prisoner transport van was driving on 14th Street at the intersection of Lime on a green light. A CR-V going south on Lime Street blew through a red light, slamming into the van, which rolled over once, Riverside police said.
The officer and the three arrestees inside the van were taken to a hospital with minor complaints of pain, according to Riverside police.
The Honda CR-V that hit the van left the scene, but its front bumper and license plate were left behind, along with a fluid trail that went east on 14th Street from the crash. Officers followed the trail and found the suspect vehicle and its driver at 12th Street and Bermuda Avenue.
Fragoza is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 1.