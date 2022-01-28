BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Officers with Los Angeles Police Department shot a suspect in Boyle Heights on Friday, after witnessing the man leaving a place of business armed with a handgun.
The shooting took place just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon near Evergreen Avenue and Wabash Avenue, when the plainclothes officers noticed "a suspect, only described as a male in his late-20's, armed with a handgun," according to their incident report.
After attempting to detain the suspect, he fled, which prompted one of the officers to shoot him.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Authorities recovered a ghost gun, as well as a 30-round magazine at the scene.
No others were injured in the incident.
An investigation was launched as authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
