SYLMAR (CBSLA) — No one was hurt after two large trees came crashing down onto the same property in Sylmar late Thursday night amid a powerful Santa Ana wind event.

The first tree fell into the road at around 11:30 p.m. from the property of a home in the 13400 block of West Aldergrove Street, according to Los Angeles police. About one hour later, the second tree fell into the driveway of the same property.

The property’s gate and part of the driveway were damaged. The homeowner said that he had asked the city and his insurance company to help remove one of the trees following last week’s Santa Ana wind event because it had been leaning.

Crews were on scene early Friday morning working to remove the two fallen trees and their debris.

Last weekend, a powerful Santa Ana win event knocked out power to thousands of people and felled trees across the Southland, causing serious damage. In Ontario, a tree fell on a two-story home, trapping three people inside. A semi-truck in Upland was nearly broken in half when a large Eucalyptus tree fell on the moving vehicle. The driver was unhurt.

In Claremont, a 150-foot pine tree crashed through the home of a Scripps College French professor.

A wind advisory is in place through 4 p.m. Friday for several parts of L.A and Ventura counties. Winds of up to 55 miles per hour are possible, creating dangerous driving conditions through canyons and passes.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service reports. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that could be impacted by the gusty winds include Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 33.”