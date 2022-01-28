NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on hand to extract a person who was trapped in their vehicle on Friday evening, after a traffic collision caused severe damage to their vehicle.
The person’s condition was unknown at the time of the report, however they were transported to a nearby medical facility to care for the injuries sustained in the incident, which occurred on Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood.
Multiple lanes were closed as cleanup crews cleared the scene.
There is no indication as to what caused the collision, and authorities are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.