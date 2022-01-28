WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — Firefighters who were on hand to extinguish a RV fire in Wilmington discovered a body within the burnt out vehicle on Friday evening.
The fire was initially reported at around 9:30 p.m., and when they arrived on the scene they found the vehicle parked on North Drumm Avenue,”well involved with a fire,” according to their incident report.
After they had successfully battled the blaze, Los Angeles Fire Department crews discovered human remains.
The identity of the individual was not immediately known.
No other injuries were disclosed.