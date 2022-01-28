LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The family of a rapper who was killed in a stabbing at a Los Angeles music festival last month is filing a lawsuit against the festival’s promoters.

Twenty-eight-year-old Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed to death on Dec. 18 backstage of the hip-hop festival Once Upon A Time In LA, at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

The event was slated to feature the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game, Al Green, The Isley Brothers, George Clinton, 50 Cent and YG. However, it was suspended following the stabbing.

No arrests have been made in the slaying.

Caldwell’s family announced Thursday it is filing against the festival’s primary promoters, Live Nation, along with several other promoters.

Lawyers also provided cell phone video of a backstage fight they claim led to the stabbing. They allege that Live Nation did not provide adequate security for the festival.

The festival provided CBSLA with the following statement Friday:

“Once Upon a Time in LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

Caldwell was well-known in the West Coast rap community. He was highly regarded for his linguistic abilities and his unique flow. Over his seven active years as a performer, Drakeo released 10 mixtapes and one studio album, his first, last year.