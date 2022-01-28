LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One arrest has been made, but investigators say they need help finding another suspect in connection with a series of arson fires in the Venice area.
Jonathan Michael Noriega, 32, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of arson. He is being held on $60,000 bail.READ MORE: Family Of Slain Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Filing Lawsuit Against Live Nation
Firefighters were able to put out the series of fires set early Tuesday on Ocean Front Walk near Westminster Avenue before they could cause injury or spread to nearby structures. Neighbors tipped off investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson/counterterrorism section and the LAPD and provided surveillance video that led to Noriega’s arrest.
Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect or the fires can call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477.