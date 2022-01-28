WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — A collision between a compact passenger vehicle and a semi-truck has resulted in a spill of approximately 25 gallons of diesel fuel on the northbound 110 Freeway in Wilmington.
Los Angeles Fire Department responders were able to quickly contain the situation, and clean-up was expected to last until at least 10 p.m. on Friday evening.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
In response, several lanes are closed as cleanup crews contain the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.