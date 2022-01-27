LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break flooded the streets of a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills in the early morning hours Thursday.
The pipe break occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, near Odin Street, just off the 101 Freeway.
An Uber driver carrying three passengers got stuck in the water. The driver and passengers had to get out of the car and wade their way through the water.
Some garages were also flooded.
California Highway Patrol has blocked the northbound Highway 101 offramp to Highland Avenue for at least eight hours.
The cause of the break was not confirmed.