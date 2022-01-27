SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a suspect wanted for burglary in Walnut on Thursday evening.

The vehicle in question is a Mercedes SUV, which led deputies on a chase that began at around 5:15 p.m. in City of Industry and continued through San Dimas via the SR-60 towards Monterrey. The suspect briefly exited the freeway before getting onto the I-10 Westbound towards Downtown Los Angeles.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the vehicle crashed into a big rig, however the suspect continued driving afterwards.

The suspect was booked going speeds up to 120 miles per hour, recklessly swerving in between other vehicles on the freeway. As they neared the Downtown area, slower traffic forced the driver to weave in and out of the multi-lane traffic, when they exited the freeway onto surface streets in South Los Angeles.

At 5:45 p.m., authorities lost sight of the vehicle as it drove through the Wholesale District.

An early report from authorities indicated that there were five occupants in the vehicle.

Just prior to 6:00 p.m., authorities found what they believed to be the vehicle abandoned underneath the 10 Freeway overpass at San Pedro.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.