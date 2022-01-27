LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — On Thursday, Long Beach police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of at least eight sexual batteries.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department arrested Christopher Royal Starr in his home in the 1600 block of East First Street. According to LBPD, he was booked on three counts of sexual battery which allegedly occurred between May and September 2021.

“Generally, the incidents involved female adult victims and occurred while the victims were walking alone,” LBPD said.

All batteries took place within two miles of each other with the first instance reportedly occurring at 5:38 p.m. on May 30 near Redondo Avenue and Anaheim Street. Starr is reportedly responsible for seven more batteries occurring on June 29 near Third Street and Cherry Avenue, two more on Aug. 16 near Temple Avenue and Fourth Street, the other on Orizaba Avenue and Fourth Street, one on Aug. 30 near Alamitos Avenue and East Broadway, Sept. 3 near Alamitos Avenue and Third Street, Sept. 12 near Alamitos Avenue and Second Street, and finally on Friday, Jan. 21 near Redondo Avenue and Fourth Street.

“During several of the incidents, it was reported that the suspect appeared to be jogging, and as he passed the victim, he would commit a sexual batter and flee from the area on foot,” LBPD said.

Starr is being held on a $100,000 bail.