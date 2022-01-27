LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their superstar LeBron James in Thursday evening’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has been ruled out due to a sore left knee, and will miss at least one game as he rests at the Lakers continue their extensive East Coast road trip.
LeBron had played in the Lakers previous 25 games, after missing more than half of their first 23 games beginning the campaign.
This news comes just one day after the Lakers got one of their other star players back from an extended injury in Anthony Davis, a game in which they downed the Brooklyn Nets 106-96. James had 33 points and seven rebounds in that matchup. It was the 18th straight game where he had scored at least 25 points.
Thus far this season, the Lakers are sitting at .500, with a 24-24 record. The 76ers are 28-19.
Thursday's game is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m.