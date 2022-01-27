LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles is dangling a mighty big carrot to companies to encourage them to cut back on their water use – cold, hard cash.
Multi-family, commercial, and industrial building owners who install large-scale water conservations systems can get as much as $2 million back from the city through its Technical Assistance Program.
“It’s like winning the lottery, just by doing the right thing, and we guarantee you will win,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
The program, which is administered by the LADWP, offers the incentive to property owners who install cooling towers, recirculation systems, and other large water system technologies. Besides increasing the rebate, which used to be $250,000, LADWP is offering free assessments to building owners to determine their needs and opportunities when it comes to water conservation.
Los Angeles uses less water now than 50 years ago, despite a population increase of more than 1 million people, according to Susana Reyes, vice president of the Board of Water and Power Commissioners. Since TAP was launched in 1992, LADWP has paid $10 million in rebates for more than 1,000 projects to save over 1.8 billion gallons of water every year.
A drought persists in California, despite heavy rain and snow that fell during back-to-back storms over the holidays, so cities are continuing to pursue their water conservation programs. Earlier this week, the city of Glendale announced it would proceed to Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance, which further tightens restrictions on outside watering and enacts a drought charge on water bills.
