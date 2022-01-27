LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials need help identifying a patient who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey last Thursday.

The man was hit by a car at about 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue of Playa del Rey and brought to the hospital by paramedics. Details about the man’s injuries were not released, but an image released by the hospital shows he is on a ventilator.

The patient did not have any documentation or evidence of his identity with him in his property, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials say he is not alert or able to communicate any information which might help the hospital identify him.

The patient was described as a Hispanic/Latino man in his early to late 40s with brown eyes and black hair. He is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 and 195 to 200 pounds, with a medium to larger build and no tattoos. When he was taken to the hospital, the man was clothed, wore tennis shoes, and had a clean haircut.

Anyone with information about the patient or knows his identity can contact the county at (424) 306-7718.