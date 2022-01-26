BREAKING:Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer To Retire
By CBSLA Staff
WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – A student was stabbed at a Westlake high school Wednesday, prompting a lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

Los Angeles School Police Department officers responded at about 1:10 p.m. to the stabbing, which was reported at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex located at 322 Lucas Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 17-year-old student was found suffering at least one stab wound at the scene and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described only as a male who fled the scene following the stabbing. Around 3:16 p.m. police said one suspect was taken into custody.

Miguel Contreras Learning Complex was locked down and a perimeter was established in the surrounding area as police searched for the suspect.