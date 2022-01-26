LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A standoff with a suspect believed to be armed forced the lockdown of Hollywood High School Wednesday morning.
The standoff involving a homeless person in a tent began sometime around 8 a.m. in the area of Selma Avenue and McCadden Place, according to Los Angeles police. The suspect was possibly armed with a gun. No shots were fired.
Nearby Hollywood High and Larchmont Charter School, which is located on the campus of Selma Elementary School, were both temporarily placed on lockdown, L.A. School police reported. The lockdown was lifted at about 9:30 a.m.
The standoff was still ongoing as of 9:40 a.m. The exact circumstances that prompted it were unclear.