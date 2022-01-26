NORWALK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect on Wednesday evening.
According to an initial report from authorities, they had pulled the suspect over when it fled from the scene of the traffic stop, leading authorities on a chase beginning at just around 9:20 p.m. on the Southbound 5 Freeway. The suspect drove through Norwalk and into Downey.
A spike strip was utilized early on in the pursuit, which took out at least one tire on the vehicle.
The suspect pulled over at Walker Avenue and Florence Avenue in Bell, where they surrendered at 9:34 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.