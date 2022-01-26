LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a brief hiatus that spanned just about two days, the Santa Ana winds are set to make another appearance throughout the Southland, beginning on Thursday evening.
A previous Santa Ana wind movement struck over the weekend, causing severe amounts of damage in several communities, most notably Claremont, where many residents had school and work canceled, while thousands went without power for the greater part of two days.
Now, meteorologists are once again predicting that the winds will return, bringing dangerous driving conditions and the potential for more damage in the form of downed trees and tree limbs.
A wind advisory has been placed into effect, set to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening. It will continue through 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon for the Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, and the coastal areas, including Downtown Los Angeles.
The National Weather Service warned that, “The strongest winds are expected to occur Thursday night into early Friday afternoon, when gusts up to 55 mph are possible in the mountains and higher valley locations and 30-50 mph elsewhere.”
Orange County residents will also be affected, with a wind advisory in effect from 7 p.m. on Thursday to 10 p.m. on Friday, especially for the inland communities and Santa Ana Mountains. Meteorologists predict winds averaging around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with some gusts reaching 55 miles per hour.
They also urge residents to drive with extra caution due to the high-powered winds, especially those driving high-profile vehicles.
