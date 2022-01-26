PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred in Palmdale on Tuesday evening.
The man, whose identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck by an unknown vehicle on 1105 East Avenue Q-4, at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries sustained during the hit-and-run.
Authorities with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigating the incident are still seeking a vehicle description.
