SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Three suspects robbed a man in Sherman Oaks at gunpoint after they rear-ended his vehicle Monday afternoon.

Security camera footage from a nearby car dealership showed what led up to the robbery. The driver, an emergency room nurse, was on his way to a nearby dealership when a white car rear-ended his vehicle.

“When it happened I got out of the car to take some pictures and when the guys got out of the car, by accident my thumb put it on video moment,” said Pavlo, who only wanted to go by his first name.

Pavlo said that two of the suspects held him at gunpoint while the third focused on snatching his Rolex off his wrist.

“Physically when they took off my watch, I got sucker-punched in my left side,” said Pavlo. “Emotionally it’s the most difficult part to hold yourself not to respond. Because I’m a big guy — I’m like 6’5 — I can easily put three of them down the floor.”

The suspects fled after stealing Pavlo’s Rolex. He believes the suspects were roaming around wealthier neighborhoods to find people to rob.

Despite being robbed at gunpoint, Pavlo is just grateful he is alive.

“The most important thing is I didn’t love my life,” he said. “I’m still alive.”

Pavlo decided to speak out to show let other victims know they are not alone.

“I hope all of the community stands up as a society and says enough is enough,” he said. “We have to do something until at what point are we going to tolerate what’s going on.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said that a report has been filed but no arrests have been made.