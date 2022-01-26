CERRITOS (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 26-year-old with schizophrenia man who was reported missing in Cerritos.
Abraham Miguel Aguiniga was last seen about 9:45 a.m. in the 10800 block of College Place, near Cerritos College, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Authorities Identify Gardena Man Fatally Stabbed on Saturday As Gary Godinez
Aguiniga is Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark jeans.READ MORE: One Killed In Palmdale Hit-And-Run; Authorities Searching For Suspect
Anyone with information on Aguiniga’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
MORE NEWS: Bystander Struck By Bullet In Downtown LA Shooting On Tuesday
#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating AtRisk Missing Person Abraham Miguel Aguiniga, Cerritoshttps://t.co/9EmiwCj7FE pic.twitter.com/zmmGXGNISO
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 27, 2022
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)