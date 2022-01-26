LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Community groups and local leaders are calling for the closure of Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, where there’s been a number of recent small plane crashes.
The non-profit group Pacoima Beautiful is calling on Los Angeles County make safety a priority, and shut down Whiteman Airport, where there have been a number of plane crashes recently.
“We cannot remain silent and idle while Pacoima residents live next to an airport whose airplanes operate on lead-based fuel and poses a public safety hazard due to airplanes crashing into the neighborhood.” Veronica Padilla, executive director of Pacoima Beautiful, said in a statement. “No one should live under these conditions. It is not okay to expose people to unnecessary pollution and hazards.”
Those officers will also be honored Wednesday by Congressman Tony Cardenas at Montague Charter Academy.