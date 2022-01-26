SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a reported car-to-car shooting in Sylmar on Wednesday evening.
The shooting reportedly took place on the 5 Freeway through Sylmar.
Initial reports disclosed that one of the two parties involved was struck in the face by a bullet. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
The suspect fled from the scene before authorities from the California Highway Patrol arrived.
All lanes heading in the northbound direction were closed due to the police presence, as an investigation was underway.
