DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An innocent woman was shot by a stray bullet on Wednesday in Downtown Los Angeles, when a nearby argument suddenly turned into a shooting.
Authorities investigating the incident reported that the shooting occurred on Francisco Street at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, when one of two people engaged in an argument drew a gun and fired it at the other.
While it is unclear how many shots were fired, one woman, whose identity has been withheld, was struck.
She was transported to a nearby medical facility in stable condition.
No arrests were made, as the suspects involved fled the scene before authorities arrived.
An investigation has been launched as they continue to search for the suspects in the shooting.
