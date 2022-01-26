BREAKING:Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer To Retire
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Bronze Statue, Calabasas, Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Kobe Bryant Crash, Memorial

CALABASAS (CBSLA) – To commemorate the two-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, artist Dan Medina placed a bronze statue of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at the Calabasas hillside crash site as a one-day memorial.

CALABASAS, CA – JANUARY 26: Artist Dan Medina poses with his bronze sculpture of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on January 26, 2022 in Calabasas, California. The sculpture is on display as a one-day, temporary memorial at the site of the tragic helicopter crash which killed a total of nine people, including Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Sheriff's Deputies In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Norwalk

The statue, which depicts Kobe with his arm around Gianna’s shoulder, a basketball tucked beneath her hand as they gaze at one another, is also engraved with the names of the seven others aboard who perished in the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash.

READ MORE: FBI, Local Authorities Searching For 'Green Gaiter Bandit,' Man Wanted For Robbing More Than A Dozen Local Banks

The West Hills sculptor told the Los Angeles Times that the statue is a smaller version of the life-size sculpture he’s creating, and that he thinks the crash site, which many fans consider hallowed ground, needs a more permanent memorial.

Sky2 flew over the crash site today where Kobe’s uniform numbers, both 8 and 24, as well as Gianna’s uniform number 2, were laid out in stones.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Identify Gardena Man Fatally Stabbed on Saturday As Gary Godinez

 