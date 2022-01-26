CALABASAS (CBSLA) – To commemorate the two-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, artist Dan Medina placed a bronze statue of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at the Calabasas hillside crash site as a one-day memorial.
The statue, which depicts Kobe with his arm around Gianna's shoulder, a basketball tucked beneath her hand as they gaze at one another, is also engraved with the names of the seven others aboard who perished in the Jan. 26, 2020 helicopter crash.
The West Hills sculptor told the Los Angeles Times that the statue is a smaller version of the life-size sculpture he’s creating, and that he thinks the crash site, which many fans consider hallowed ground, needs a more permanent memorial.
Sky2 flew over the crash site today where Kobe's uniform numbers, both 8 and 24, as well as Gianna's uniform number 2, were laid out in stones.