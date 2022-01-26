LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin announced that he will not run for re-election to the Westside District 11 seat.

“This position allows me to make positive, progressive change,” Bonin tweeted. “It is a great privilege. But in the past few years, the job has forced me to focus much more of my time and energy on battling the negative instead of creating the positive. I need to reverse that dynamic.”

Bonin said that he needs time “to focus on health and wellness” after struggling with depression for years.

“I’ve struggled for years with depression,” he tweeted. “It’s a constant companion, and often a heavy one. There are times when this job has made that easier and times when it has made it more challenging. Instead of seeking another term, it’s time for me to focus on health and wellness.”

He said that it was a “difficult, deeply personal decision,” but is confident he made the right decision. Bonin was last elected in 2017 after he garnered 71% of the vote.

The council member survived a recall effort just a week before making this announcement. Bonin took office nearly nine years ago and has represented District 11 since July 1, 2013.

“To those who are disappointed by my decision, I am sorry,” he tweeted. “It is very difficult to walk away from a third term, and the work we have been doing together, but I need to listen to my heart. This is the best decision for me and my family.”

Today I announced I've decided not to seek reelection to the LA City Council. This is a difficult, deeply personal decision, and I’ve wrestled with it for several days, but I’m confident it is the right choice for the right reasons. (thread)

