LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “Orange Is the New Black,” has died at the age of 73.
READ MORE: San Jose Becomes First US City To Require Liability Insurance For Gun Owners
Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Wednesday on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
Bob McGowan, her manager, told USA Wednesday Kates died in Florida.READ MORE: Laguna Hills High Student Spouts Racial Slurs At Black Player During Basketball Game
In addition to appearing on “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” Kates had roles in “Lizzie McGuire,” “Friends From College,” “Shades of Blue,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Orange Is the New Black.”
“Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there,” reads an Instagram post on Sunday from the account @officialkathrynkates. “Keep me alive in your beautiful hearts with unforgettable memories. Teach others what you’ve learned from me and I will live in forever.”MORE NEWS: Kobe Bryant Remembered On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Death
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)