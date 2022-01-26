LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were struck by a car that ended up crashing into the outdoor dining area of Covell in East Hollywood.

A total of three people were injured Wednesday when the Mercedes crashed into the restaurant, in the 4600 block of West Hollywood Boulevard, at about 12:55 p.m. The car went as much as 10 feet into the restaurant’s dining area, but it’s unclear how far it ended up in the building.

A man and a woman, both 27 years old, who were eating at the restaurant were both suffered serious injuries. The 84-year-old driver of the car was taken to a regional trauma center in undetermined condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All occupants of the building, which includes apartments above the restaurant on the second story and a retail store next door to the restaurant, were temporarily evacuated until its structural integrity can be assessed by a city Building & Safety inspector.