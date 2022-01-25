LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A UCLA student is recovering Tuesday after being punched and robbed while meeting with someone in De Neve Plaza to sell some of his property.
UCLA campus police released an alert about the strong-arm robbery that happened at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in De Neve Plaza. A UCLA student had met with someone at the location to sell an undisclosed item.
Police say the suspect punched the student and stole the item that was for sale. A second suspect confronted the student when he tried to get the item back. Both of the suspects ran to a waiting vehicle with a third person behind the wheel, and left the area with the item.
The value or the nature of the item for sale was not disclosed.
All three suspects were described as male. The second suspect had a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and wore a black sweater. The suspect who punched the student was described as being Black in his late teens or early 20s, about 5-foot-9 with a slim build, brown eyes, black hair, wearing a blue sweater, and gray sweat pants.
They were all seen leaving the area in a 2009 4-door teal Saturn sedan, with a CA license plate 8EGX642.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call (310) 825-1491.