ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Eleven people were displaced early Tuesday morning after a two-alarm fire broke out in a garage in Anaheim and then spread to an apartment building.
The fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of West Guinida Lane, according to Metro Net Fire Dispatch.
Anaheim Fire & Rescue crews responded to find that the blaze had spread from a garage to an apartment building. Cell phone footage from the scene showed heavy flames shooting out from a carport under the apartment building.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries.
Fire officials on scene to CBSLA that the blaze damaged two second-floor apartment units and the carport.
Eleven people were displaced. The Red Cross was on scene working to help the displaced residents with temporary housing.
There was no word on what may have caused the fire.