LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another round of Santa Ana winds will gust through the Southland beginning Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains, and the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.
Winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains and 45 mph in the valleys.
In Orange County, a wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday in inland areas and in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.
The areas could see gusts of up to 50 mph, mainly in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
