LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect wanted for a shooting death late Monday night in Ontario was arrested in North Hollywood following a high-speed pursuit.
According to Ontario police, the shooting occurred at 11:24 p.m. outside a home in the 1700 block of East D Street. The victim died at the scene. Their name was not immediately released.
Officers learned that the suspect, 31-year-old Gilbert Conorquie of North Hollywood, had opened fire on the victim during an altercation, police said.
Conorquie then sped away. Responding Ontario police spotted Conorquie's car and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.
A chase ensued, making its way west all the way into North Hollywood, where Conorquie eventually pulled over and was arrested, police said.
A gun was recovered from his vehicle.
Conorquie was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of murder, felony evading and several weapons charges.