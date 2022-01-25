LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA) — A Laguna Hills High School student unleashed a flurry of racial slurs directed at the only black player on the opposing team.

“I was enraged, hurt,” said Sabrina Little-Brown, the mother of the Portola High School player. “To know that a child has that much ignorance, hatred and disdain for someone they do not even know is absolutely hurtful.

Little-Brown and her husband went to the Irvine City Council meeting to share their outrage after they claimed the hate-filled rant continued for the entire game and no one stepped in to stop it.

A cell phone camera captured the flurry of slurs directed at Little-Brown’s son during a high school basketball game against Portola High and Laguna Hills High last Friday. In the video, the racist taunts go on for about a minute. The unidentified student is heard saying “where is his slave owner?” and “chain him up, chain him up,” among many other slurs.

According to Little-Brown, her son heard the racial slurs while watching game film the next day.

According to the parents, Laguna Hills has identified the student who was yelling the slurs and the school is currently investigating what disciplinary action to take. The school has also issued an apology. CBSLA asked Laguna Hills High School for a comment and are awaiting a response.