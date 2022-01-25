WHITTIER (CBSLA) — The City of Whittier has opened a free drive-through COVID-19 test site to serve the community and the surrounding areas.
The site, located at Guirado Park at 5760 Pioneer Blvd., will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The site was opened in partnership with GUARDaHEART.
"We are honored to support the city and community of Whittier in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing on-site PCR swab testing in the face of the Omicron surge. We can manage the risk of spread by identifying infected individuals who can then self-isolate per the CDC recommendations," said GUARDaHEART Foundation Chairman Douglas S. Harrington.
Children as young as one year old can be tested and anyone under 18-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.
The tests are free however those with insurance must have their insurance card uploaded on the registration form. Identification will be required at appointment check-in.
Those looking to get tested must register at guardaheart.org.