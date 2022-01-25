LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elton John may not be saying “farewell” to the yellow brick road just yet, but he’s been forced to take a break from it.
The music legend has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed two shows in Dallas.READ MORE: Highly Touted COVID-19 Antiviral Treatments In Short Supply
He made the announcement just hours before the start of the first show scheduled for today and tomorrow.READ MORE: EDD Under Fire As Scammers Target Disability Claims
This is his second week on tour after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
He recently played multiple shows at the Toyota Center in Texas.
MORE NEWS: Pasadena To Implement Gunshot Detection System, Considers 'Ring' Cameras In High Crime Areas
I loved seeing so many of you enjoying yourselves at the @ToyotaCenter over the past couple of nights!
What a welcome to Texas! 🥳
📸: @bengibsonphoto #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/X6TenuXY3J
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 23, 2022
John is vaccinated and boosted. Tour officials say he only has mild symptoms.