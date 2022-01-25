CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elton John may not be saying “farewell” to the yellow brick road just yet, but he’s been forced to take a break from it.

The music legend has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed two shows in Dallas.

He made the announcement just hours before the start of the first show scheduled for today and tomorrow.

This is his second week on tour after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

He recently played multiple shows at the Toyota Center in Texas.

John is vaccinated and boosted. Tour officials say he only has mild symptoms.